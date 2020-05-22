John (Jack) Perella, 71, of Columbus, OH passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 after a brief illness. Born in Reading, PA on February 9, 1949, he was the son of the late Henry and Thelma (Maclean) Perella. He is survived by his wife, Summer, of Columbus, OH and his sons Timothy (Sheryl) of Chino, CA and Andrew (Valerie) of West Chester, PA. Jack was a Spanish teacher in the Reading School District, retiring in 2004, after 33 years of teaching. He also spent numerous summers as the assistant director of the Reading Nature Center. An accomplished tenor soloist, he sang for numerous weddings, in and around Berks County with his first wife Beverly, who also survives him. Until this past year, Jack was the tenor soloist for the annual “Sing Messiah”, which brought him tremendous joy. Jack’s passion and gift for singing included numerous roles with Berks Opera often performed together with his lifelong friend, Brian Gibson. For ten years, Jack also sang with the Bach Choir of Bethlehem. Jack spent many years as a volunteer EMT with Exeter Ambulance, serving as the Vice President. Jack also took great pride in being an active member of the Descendants of the 88th PA Vol., who bi-annually took care of the 88th PA monument at Gettysburg. Most recently, what brought Jack the greatest joy was his volunteer position at Reading Hospital as a compassionate caregiver in Pediatrics and as a “No One Dies Alone” companion. There are simply no words that can adequately convey the love and joy that he brought to all those whom he met. Jack’s, was a life well lived. His presence will be greatly missed. Arrangements for a celebration of Jack’s life are pending and will be announced at a later date.



