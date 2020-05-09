John A. Perry, 92, of Spring Twp., passed away on May 4, 2020 at Phoebe Berks Health Care Center. He was the husband of the late Janice A. Noll. Together they celebrated 64 years of marriage. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late John H. and Mary (Kalbach) Perry. John was a graduate of Reading High School and attended trade school to study engineering. He started his career employed at Barby’s Electronics and later worked as an engineer for Met-Ed for a number of years. John enjoyed playing tennis and belonged to numerous tennis clubs, including one with his co- workers at Met-Ed. He also enjoyed yearly trips with his family to Ocean City New Jersey. He was predeceased by his sister: Gloria Wien, wife of Ray and brothers: Robert Perry, husband of Alcestis and Richard Perry, husband of Helen. Survivors include his children: Linda J. Dailey, wife of Christopher of Wernersville and Donna L. Perry of Dallas, TX. Also surviving are grandchildren: Christopher A. Dailey, husband of Katy of Reading, Sean M. Dailey, companion of Reixa of Florida, and Jason M. Peterson, husband of David; brother: Ted Perry, husband of Irene of Greensburg, PA; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory of Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements; online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from May 9 to May 10, 2020.