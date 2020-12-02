John L. Pinkerton, 85, of Exeter Twp. passed away on Sunday November 29, 2020 at Penn State St. Joseph’s Medical Center. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late John William Pinkerton and Bertie (Miller) (Pinkerton) Minnichbach. He was preceded in death by his wife Helena A. (Tobin) Pinkerton. John is survived by his son Keith E. Pinkerton, husband of Patty of Exeter Twp. He is also survived by his sister Kathryn Levengood and two grandchildren; Colin and Ellery. He was preceded in death by his brother Ronald Pinkerton and sister Betty Gibb. John was a 1952 graduate of Reading High School. After serving our country in the U.S. Army, he was employed as a draftsman at Gilbert Associates and Lee Drafting. John loved to golf and if not on the golf course, he could be found tinkering with odds and ends and figuring out ways to re-purpose items. Slightly rough around the edges there was always a soft spot that he held especially for his grandchildren, family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you thank first responders and medical professionals for their compassionate work. The family is very grateful to the doctors, nurses and staff at St. Joe’s, the Bayada Home Healthcare team and Compassus Hospice Care for their care during this difficult time. Bean Funeral Home, 6 Fairlane Road Exeter Township is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
.