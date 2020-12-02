1/1
John Pinkerton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John L. Pinkerton, 85, of Exeter Twp. passed away on Sunday November 29, 2020 at Penn State St. Joseph’s Medical Center. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late John William Pinkerton and Bertie (Miller) (Pinkerton) Minnichbach. He was preceded in death by his wife Helena A. (Tobin) Pinkerton. John is survived by his son Keith E. Pinkerton, husband of Patty of Exeter Twp. He is also survived by his sister Kathryn Levengood and two grandchildren; Colin and Ellery. He was preceded in death by his brother Ronald Pinkerton and sister Betty Gibb. John was a 1952 graduate of Reading High School. After serving our country in the U.S. Army, he was employed as a draftsman at Gilbert Associates and Lee Drafting. John loved to golf and if not on the golf course, he could be found tinkering with odds and ends and figuring out ways to re-purpose items. Slightly rough around the edges there was always a soft spot that he held especially for his grandchildren, family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you thank first responders and medical professionals for their compassionate work. The family is very grateful to the doctors, nurses and staff at St. Joe’s, the Bayada Home Healthcare team and Compassus Hospice Care for their care during this difficult time. Bean Funeral Home, 6 Fairlane Road Exeter Township is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 2 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
6 Fairlane Rd
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 779-2800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved