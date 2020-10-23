1/2
John R. Domsicz
1939 - 2020
John R. Domsicz John R. Domsicz, 80, of Exeter Township, passed away Tuesday, October 20th, at Fairlane Nursing Center , Exeter Twp.. John was born in Reading on December 10, 1939, a son of the late Mary Bertha (Straka) and Joseph George Domsicz. He was the husband of Carol Ann (Stalnecker) Domsicz, who survives him. John served in the US Army Artillery and was later employed as a Senior Operator at Agere Systems, Reading for 43 years until retiring in 2001. In addition to his wife, Carol, John is survived by a daughter, Cheryl L, wife of Joseph Pagano, of Cortland Manor, NY. and a son,Richard J. Domsicz, husband of Lynn Domsicz, of Mohnton. John is also survived by three grandchildren; Sophia and Jacob Pagano, of Cortland NY and Derek Domsicz, of Mohnton. He was a member of the Sokols and South End Athletic Club. Services are private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc.
625 North 4th Street
Reading, PA 19601
610-372-4160
