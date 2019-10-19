Home

Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
One East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
(610) 777-7688
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
One East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
View Map
Committal
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel of Resurrection at Gethsemane Cemetery
3139 Kutztown Rd
Laureldale, PA
View Map
Resources
John R. Ibach Obituary
John R. Ibach, 59, of Millmont, passed away October 11, 2019, in the Reading Hospital. He was the loving husband of Marybeth (Texter) Ibach. They shared 33 years of marriage. Born in Reading, he was a son of the late Bruce E. and Marie J. (Milia) Ibach. John was a pharmacist for 30 years, last working at Birdsboro Pharmacy. He was a 1978 graduate of Governor Mifflin High School and a graduate of Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Science. He enjoyed woodworking, art history and art collecting. An avid Phillies fan, his grandsons brought him great joy. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Marissa G., wife of Seth Brautigam, Hamburg; his grandsons, Luke and Levi; two brothers and one sister. He is also survived by Marybeth’s family: sister, Kathleen, wife of David Kline, Sinking Spring; brothers, David, husband of Jean Texter, Lancaster, Mark, husband of Linda Texter, Sinking Spring; his sister-in-law, Patricia Texter, Sinking Spring; and many nieces, nephews; and his beloved cat, Hunter. Friends may call on Friday, November 1, 2019, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 1 East Lancaster Ave., Shillington. Committal service on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Resurrection at Gethsemane Cemetery, 3139 Kutztown Rd., Laureldale. Pastor Harold Easter will officiate. Entombment in Bornemann Mausoleum at Gethsemane Cemetery. Please remember John by making contributions to the Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508. www.kleefuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 19 to Oct. 30, 2019
