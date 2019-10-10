|
John R. Koch John R. Koch, 69, of Heidelberg Township, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. He was the loving husband of Cheryl (Weierbach) Koch for 46 years. Born in Reading, John was the son of the late Melvin S. Koch and Emily P. Gassert. He was a graduate of Conrad Weiser, class of 1968. Upon graduation, John served in the United States Army during the Vietnam era. For over 40 years, he worked for, Glen Gery Mid Atlantic as a brick setter until his retirement. John loved his sports, especially the Eagles, Phillies and Flyers, often providing his own color commentary to the game. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and watching the grandchildren participate in their own sport activities. John enjoyed hunting in his earlier years, taking care of his garden and looking on for any hummingbirds that were around to enjoy the plants. In addition to his wife, John is survived by his children, Matthew, husband of Abigail, of Bernville, and Justin, loving companion of Michelle, of Robesonia; and is also survived by his grandchildren, Van and Evette. He is also survived by his siblings: Judy Hartman, Nancy Schaeffer and Maynard Koch. Funeral service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, Monday, October 14, 2019. Interment will be held privately as the convenience of the family. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home, Monday 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Pastor Scott Kramer will officiate the service at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of John can be made to , 600 River Ave, Suite 400, Pittsburgh, PA 15212. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019