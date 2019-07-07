John V. "Poppy John" Rathman, 96, of Reading, passed away at 5:50 a.m., Saturday, July 6th at Berks Heim Nursing Home.

John was born in Reading, Pa., on

December 8, 1922, a son of the late Flora (Schorn) Rathman and Jacob Rathman. He was the husband of Bernice G. Rathman, who predeceased him in 2013. They were married for 65 years.

A member of St. Joseph R.C. Church,

Reading, Pa., he was a 1939 graduate of

Reading High School. John served in the U.S. Army as a sergeant in World War II. He was employed by the former Continental Can Company, Reading, for 37 years, retiring in 1984.

John is survived by a son, Michael J.,

husband of Sherrie Rathman, of

Muhlenberg. He is also survived by three grandchildren: Chris Rathman, of Laureldale; and Matthew and Michael Rathman, of Muhlenberg Twp.; and by 2 great- grandsons, Jacob and Atlas Rathman, of Muhlenberg Township. He is also survived by 3 sisters: Carol Stabinsky, of Maine; Gail Wentzel, of Lancaster; and Mary Schmeck, of Reading.

He was predeceased by three brothers: Thomas, Robert and Gerald Rathman.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be announced on Monday, with Mausoleum encryptment in Gethsemane Chapel Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170 Bethlehem.

Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.



