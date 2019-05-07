Master Gunnery Sergeant John P. Reidenhour, U.S.M.C. retired, died May 3, 2019, at Seasons Hospice, in

Phoenixville.

He is survived by a wife, five children, twelve grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his parents, an infant sister and his first wife.

John is a veteran of the Korean War. He spent 35 proud years in the Marine Corps.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, 11:00 a.m., at

Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc., 1020 E. Philadelphia Ave., Gilbertsville. Burial will follow in St. Paul's Lutheran Church Cemetery, Sassamansville.

Visitation will be Thursday evening from 6 to 8 p.m., and on Friday from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., at the funeral home.

