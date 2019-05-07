John Reidenhour

Service Information
Catagnus Funeral Home
1020 East Philadelphia Avenue
Gilbertsville, PA
19525
(610)-367-4440
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Catagnus Funeral Home
1020 East Philadelphia Avenue
Gilbertsville, PA 19525
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Catagnus Funeral Home
1020 East Philadelphia Avenue
Gilbertsville, PA 19525
Obituary
Master Gunnery Sergeant John P. Reidenhour, U.S.M.C. retired, died May 3, 2019, at Seasons Hospice, in

Phoenixville.

He is survived by a wife, five children, twelve grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his parents, an infant sister and his first wife.

John is a veteran of the Korean War. He spent 35 proud years in the Marine Corps.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, 11:00 a.m., at

Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc., 1020 E. Philadelphia Ave., Gilbertsville. Burial will follow in St. Paul's Lutheran Church Cemetery, Sassamansville.

Visitation will be Thursday evening from 6 to 8 p.m., and on Friday from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., at the funeral home.

Published in Reading Eagle on May 7, 2019
