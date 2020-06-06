John Reitz
John R. Reitz, 92, of West Lawn, passed away Friday, June 5 at home in Phoebe Berks Village. He was a loving and caring husband to Kathleen H. Reitz with whom he would have shared 67 years of marriage on August 22. He served his country in the Navy from July 1945 – August 1946. He would tell everyone the Japanese heard he was coming and surrendered! He was an avid golfer and tennis player for many years. Together with his wife they traveled to 5 different continents. John, son of the late D. Irvin and Maude (Hamm) Reitz was born in Allentown. He was a wonderful father to his son, Jeffrey A. Reitz of Bear, DE, daughter Rebecca K, wife of Karl Heimbach of Mechanicsburg, PA, and daughter Judith A., wife of Drew Trump of Sinking Spring, PA, and a loving grandfather to Valerie Trump of New York, NY and Andrea Trump of Lafayette Hill, PA. Other survivors include his beloved nephews and nieces. John was preceded in death by his brother, Daniel I. Reitz, and sister, Florence Brenneman. John was a retired teacher, coach and school administrator at Hamburg High School, Wyomissing Area High School, Owen J Roberts School District, Wilson School District and finally at Alvernia University. He graduated from Selinsgrove High School and Muhlenberg College; receiving his Master’s degree from Lehigh University followed by his D. Ed from Temple University. He was a member of many educational associations and a longtime member of Advent Lutheran Church, West Lawn. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Advent Lutheran Church or Muhlenberg College. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences, tributes, and fond memories may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

