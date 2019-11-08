|
|
John M. Remlinger, 64, formerly of Lancaster, passed away November 3, 2019, after a heroic battle with cancer. A brother, Gary Remlinger, and his parents, John and Mary (Kerr) Remlinger, precede him in death. John is survived by his wife, Dolores (Dee) Remlinger, Loudon, Tenn.; daughter, Meagan, wife of Earnie Sotirokos; grandson, George Sotirokos, Pittsburgh; and stepdaughter, Robin Kirkland, Lancaster. He is also survived by sister, Melissa Miller, Sinking Spring; brothers: Robert Remlinger, Newmanstown; Chris Remlinger, Reading; and Darren Remlinger, Reading. Family was the most important thing in John’s life. John was born in Lebanon and graduated from Ephrata High School. He most recently worked for Lancaster-Lebanon IU13 and previously worked at Dana Corporation/LLP for 20 years. Upon retirement he moved from Lancaster County to Tellico Village Lake and Golf Community, in Tennessee, where he enjoyed the wonder of the Smoky Mountains and the serenity and beauty of the water. A memorial service will be held at Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., One East Lancaster Ave., Shillington, on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. Rev. Dr. Harry S. Bohn Jr., will officiate. The family will receive relatives and friends form 2:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. Please remember John by making a contribution to the , 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603. www.kleefuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019