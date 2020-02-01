|
John D. Richardson Jr., age 84, of Robesonia, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at the Reading Hospital. He was the husband of Virginia “Ginny” M. (Dolan) Richardson. Born in Lansing, Mich., on July 29, 1935, a son of the late John D. Richardson Sr. and the late Thelma (Wilbur) Richardson. John was a graduate of Ionia Michigan High School and a graduate of Lansing, MI Community College. He proudly served in the U.S. Army, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel. John retired as a Nursing Supervisor having worked at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Fla., and Homestead Hospital in Homestead, Fla. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Surviving in addition to his wife are his three children: John D. Richardson III, husband of Lynn; Jeffrey D. Richardson, husband of Kathy; and Judi D. Sharkey, wife of Randy; a sister-in-law, Sally (Dolan) Fox, who was raised by John and Virginia; a brother, James “Mike” Richardson, widower of Marguerite; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, May, 11, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at Cole Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 402 E Penn Ave., Robesonia, with the Rev. William Weiser officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, at Online condolences may be made at www.ColeFH.com.
