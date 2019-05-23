John I. Riegner, age 81, passed away on May 16, 2019, at Einstein Medical Center in Philadelphia.

Surviving is his wife, Frances Slavick Riegner; step-son, Michael Riegner; granddaughter, Felicia Riegner;

great-granddaughter, Chelsea Greer and her father, Niko Greer; sisters: Margie Bower (wife of the late Gene Bower), Mary Jane Ferguson, Anne Bleigher and Kathy Tarpley; brothers, Bill and Donald Riegner.

He was predeceased by his brothers: Frank, Robert and Charles; as well as his parents, William Riegner and Anna Eichert Riegner.

The family will receive guests on Saturday, June 15 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., at St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church, where John was a member, 5 Brooke Manor, Birdsboro, PA, 19508, and John's Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Immediately after the service, there will be refreshments served in the church hall followed by

interment in St. Paul's Church Cemetery, Amityville, at 1:30 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made to the above named church. Arrangements are by The Bernard S. Gutkowski Funeral Home, Swedesburg, Upper Merion Twp., Pa.

610-275-6385, Keith J. Murphy, F.D.



