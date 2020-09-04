1/1
John Robert Mahanna
1933 - 2020
John Robert “Jack” Mahanna John Robert “Jack“ Mahanna, 86, most recently of Wyomissing PA, died at home on August 22, 2020. Jack was born November 18, 1933 to Margaret Lillian (Waldron) and John Edwin Mahanna in Plattsburgh, NY. He and his brother were raised on the family farm in Redford, NY with many aunts, uncles and cousins nearby. Jack served in the US Army, and for a time was stationed in Germany. He attended Wadhams Hall Seminary, graduated with a degree from the Franciscan University of Steubenville, and earned his MBA at Syracuse University. Jack met his wife Brigitta Brand while they were both working for General Electric in Syracuse, NY. They were married in November 1969 in Brigitta’s hometown of New Rochelle, NY. Jack spent much of his career in the field of Facilities Management. However, his Catholic faith and his family were the most important things in his life. Jack and Brigitta raised their three children in Queens NY, Norwalk CT and Randolph NJ. They later moved to Roanoke VA where they resided for 20 years. Jack left paid employment in his 70s, but he never stopped working. While living in Roanoke he was an active and dedicated volunteer for The Kiwanis Club, The Adult Care Center of Roanoke Valley, Meals on Wheels and several programs through Our Lady of Nazareth Roman Catholic Church including jail ministry and assisting refugee families. He proudly volunteered for the American Red Cross in Disaster Services locally in Roanoke, and was also dispatched across the country to assist victims of hurricane, flood and fire. He aided those impacted by Superstorm Sandy in Manhattan and Long Island in 2012, just before his 79th birthday. Jack was predeceased by his wife Brigitta who died in January 2020. His brother Jim passed away just days after him, on August 27, 2020. He is survived by his daughter Katie and son-in-law Jim Catchmark of Wyomissing PA who cared for him; son Mike, daughter-in-law Lindsey, grandson James and granddaughter Morgan Mahanna of Randolph, NJ; and daughter Mollie, son-in-law Jim and granddaughter Claire Flahaven of South Portland, ME. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 2:00pm at Resurrection Parish, 651 Millbrook Ave, Randolph, NJ, where he was formerly an active member. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions can be made to American Red Cross Disaster Relief at www.redcross.org. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Mass of Christian Burial
02:00 PM
Resurrection Parish
