John T. Robertson, 68, of Spring Township, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019, in the Reading Hospital following a coronary attack while walking in Wyomissing Park on Monday morning.

Born in Erie, Pa., he was the son of Dr. John J. Robertson and the late Marjorie (Kibler) Robertson. He was married to Alys (Kemp) Robertson for 44 years.

John was a graduate of Mercersburg Academy and Ursinus College with a degree in economics. Following

graduation, he spent his entire working career in the banking industry starting as a teller for National Central Bank and retiring as the head of Managed Assets for Metro Bank.

His hobbies included travel, photography and gardening, and in his retirement he became a volunteer with the Berks County Parks Service working particularly at the Beidler House. He was also very involved in his church, Immanuel UCC in Shillington, serving on many committees as well as a member of the consistory both as a deacon and an elder. Recently he enjoyed being a member of the men's book club at the church.

In addition to his wife and father, he is survived by his son, Taylor, husband of Stephanie, of Lower Heidelberg Township; and his grandsons, Lucas Anthony and Dylan John, who were the light of his life. He is also survived by his brothers: Alan (Rita), of Kutztown; David (Pamela), of Alexandria, Va.; and Russell (Lori), of Fleetwood; as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his mother, Marjorie; his sister, Patricia; and his brother, Kenneth.

He is being remembered as a loving, kind and generous man who was devoted to his family and friends.

Inurnment will be private and a Celebration of Life service will be held at Immanuel UCC on Sunday, April 7, 2019, with visitation from 1 to 3 p.m., followed by the service led by the Reverends Dale Davis and Megan Huesgen.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in John's memory may be made to HeartSAFE Berks, The Friends of the Reading Hospital, P.O. Box 16052, West Reading, PA 19612, or to Immanuel UCC, Brobst and Waverly Streets, Shillington, PA 19607.

