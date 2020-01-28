Home

Lutz Funeral Home Inc
2100 Perkiomen Ave
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 376-7121
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Lutz Funeral Home Inc
2100 Perkiomen Ave
Reading, PA 19606
Service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:30 AM
Lutz Funeral Home Inc
2100 Perkiomen Ave
Reading, PA 19606
John Roger Auman Obituary
John Roger Auman, 74, of Pennside, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020, in his home. Born in Reading, PA, he was the son of the late John W. and Grace R. (Deininger) Auman. Roger was a member of Grace Bible Fellowship Church and graduated valedictorian from Mt. Penn High School in 1963. He also graduated from Lehigh University with a Bachelor of Science and did Master's studies at State University of New York, Buffalo. Roger was an accomplished juggler, loved Contra dancing, hiking and reading. He also enjoyed major league baseball and traveling to state parks. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force as an Air Traffic Controller and worked as a computer programmer for AverCom. Roger is survived by his sisters Susan J. McCaskey, Sinking Spring, Debbie L. wife of David Wright, Elverson; nephews Scott, Glenn, Evan; and nieces Michele and Jenna. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 10:30 am to 11:30 am with services beginning at 11:30 am in Lutz Funeral Home, Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Avenue, Mt. Penn. Interment will be at Charles Evans Cemetery, Reading. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Grace Bible Fellowship Church, 1128 Hampden Blvd, Reading, PA 19604. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020
