John J. Rossi Jr., 72, of Cumru Twp., passed away on June 2nd in his residence.

Born in Reading, he was the son of the late John J. and Mary (Styer) Rossi. John was a U.S. Army veteran. He had worked for Beacon Container of Birdsboro for 30 years

until he retired; prior he worked at Interstate Container.

He is predeceased by one son, Brian Rossi.

Surviving is one son, Sean M., husband of Daphne Rossi, Reading, Pa.; one daughter, Megan Rossi, fiancee of Chris Rawlings, Flying Hills; sister, Catherine Ledbetter,

Wyomissing, Pa.; nieces and nephews; 3 grandchildren: Kailean, Madison and Oliva.

Memorial Services will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in the Cramp Hummel Funeral Home, 934 Centre Ave., Reading. Relatives and friends will be received from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to at .

CRAMP-HUMMEL Funeral Home, Centre Park, Reading, has charge. www.cramp-hummelfuneralhome.com, 610-375-4337.



