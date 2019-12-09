Home

John “Jack” J. Ruffing Jr., age 85, of Reading, Pa., passed away peacefully on Friday, December 6, 2019. Born on October 19, 1934, in Phoenixville, to the late John J. Sr. and Veronica (Matiasovsky) Ruffing, he served in the U.S. Army as a Specialist 4th Class after graduating from West Chester University. Jack spent over thirty years as a teacher and principal at Ringing Rocks Elementary School in the Pottsgrove School District. He is survived by son, James, and wife, Kris Nguyen; daughter, Anne, wife of John Liskey; three grandchildren; and sister, Louise “Queenie” Weber. Funeral services and internment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Special Olympics, at www.give.specialolympics.org, or at Special Olympics, 1133 19th Street NW, 12th Floor Washington, DC 20036-13604. Email: [email protected]
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019
