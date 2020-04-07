Reading Eagle Obituaries
John Scott Kennedy, 77 of Birdsboro, PA, died on Monday, April 6, 2020, at home. Born September 19, 1942 in Union Twp., Berks Co., PA, he was the son of the late Charles E. Kennedy and the late Lillian (Pellicciotti) Kennedy. He was the husband of Fern M. (Trupe) Kennedy. He was employed by Conestoga Telephone & Telegraph Co., Birdsboro, PA and also worked for the Wyomissing Area School District. He served in the Coast Guard during the Vietnam War. He was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Geigertown, PA and the VFW post 411, Birdsboro, PA Surviving along with his wife are brothers, Daniel husband of Margaret Kennedy of Union Twp., Berks Co., PA and Terry husband of Eileen Kennedy of Union Twp., Berks Co., PA and sister, Barbara widow of Raymond Fowler of Wilmington, DE. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, PO Box 6 Geigertown, PA 19523, in Memory of John. Services will be private. Interment will be in St. Paul's United Methodist Church Cemetery, Geigertown, PA. Dengler Funeral Home, Inc., Birdsboro, PA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
