John D. Sauer, 92, of Muhlenberg Park, died April 22, 2020 at ManorCare Health Services, Muhlenberg Township. He was the husband of Erika E. (Euler) Sauer, with whom he shared over 67 years of marriage. Born, in Reading, he was a son of the late Raymond J. and Anna (Lind) Sauer. John graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1946, at which time he started to work for Acme Markets. After working as a checker, Dairy Manager and Produce manager, John was drafted and entered the U.S. Army in 1950. After taking basic training at Fort Bragg, NC, John then rejoined his company at Fort Bragg, the 332 Engr. Topo. Company. The company was then sent to Germany in October of 1951 and was assigned to the 5 Corp in Frankfurt, Germany. John met his wife, Erika, in Frankfurt, Germany in the spring of 1952, and they were married in March of 1953. A short time later, June 1953, the came to the states to Reading, PA. John went back to work for Acme Markets as an Assistant store manager, and a short time later as a district non-food specialist. John became a store manager, managing the stores in Mt. Penn, Reading and Pottstown. After 19 years, John retired in 1985. He then worked for a food broker for four years and finally retired in 1989. John loved to play golf, going out whenever there was a four-some and he played golf till he was 80 years old and played on most of the courses in Berks County. He was an avid wood carver, having carved birds and ducks. He sent to St. Cloud, MN for the wood blocks for the ducks. John worked January, February and March on carving and painting of the ducks. John was a member of Holy Guardian Angels Church, Hyde Park. He was also a member of the American Legion. Surviving, in addition to his wife, is his daughter, Heidi, wife of Michael Heffner of Muhlenberg Township; one grandson, Jonathon, husband of Hope Heffner of Exeter Township; and two great grandchildren, Joshua and Jordan. Services will be held Tuesday, April 28 th, at 11 a.m. at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. A viewing will be held from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home. Entombment will be at Gethsemane Cemetery, Muhlenberg Township. The services will be live streamed to a link, found on the obituary page of John, at www.Stitzels.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Holy Guardian Angels Church, 3121 Kutztown Road, Reading, PA 19605. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020