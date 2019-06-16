John Schade

John Schade, 91, of Allentown, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019, in Phoebe Home, Allentown.

He was the husband of the late Jean M. (Heydt) Schade. Born in Kutztown, he was a son of the late Edwin and Florence A.

(Hertzog) Schade. John was a graduate of Kutztown High School and served with the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a watchmaker for Freeman Jewelers for 30 years before retiring in 1992. Mr. Schade was a member of Jerusalem Western Salisbury Church. He was also a member of Boyertown Masonic Lodge #741, Pike

Township Sportsmen's Relief Assoc., Lyons Fire Co. and Kutztown Fire Co.

Survivors: son, Larry A. Schade and wife, Aletha, of

Allentown; daughter, Lori A. Shelly and husband, Eric, of Coopersburg; grandchildren: Melanie, Tabitha, Spencer; brother, Edwin Schade, of Lyons; sister, Betty Kurzweg, of Fleetwood.

John was predeceased by sisters, Anna Gambler and Elda Gehringer.

Services: Private. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home Inc., www.stephensfuneral.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, to Jerusalem Western Salisbury Church, 3441 Devonshire Rd., Allentown 18103.

Published in Reading Eagle on June 16, 2019
