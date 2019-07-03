John W. Schaeffer, 71, of Boyertown, husband of Janet L. (Reichart) Schaeffer, passed away in his residence on the morning of Sunday, June 30, 2019.

Born in Bechtelsville, he was a son of the late Hilda M. (Badman) and Steward R. "Stu" Schaeffer Sr.

He worked as a math teacher for the Boyertown Area School District for 36 ½ years, retiring in January 2006. John also received the Outstanding Educator Award for 2004-2005. John also was a life member of BORSEA and a past member of the Lions and Leo club.

He is survived by his children, Timothy J. Schaeffer, at home; and Lauren, wife of Scott Moulin, of Exeter Twp.; triplet grandchildren: James E., Lyla R. and Rileigh P. Moulin, all at home; sister, Kathryn M., wife of Robert Murphy, of Boyertown.

He was predeceased by a son, John Erik (Jess); and brothers, Stewart R. Jr. (Corky) and Robert P. (Butch).

The Schaeffers would have celebrated their 40th anniversary in July.

Funeral services will be held at the Linwood W. Ott Funeral Home Inc., 111 North Reading Ave., Boyertown, on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at 11:00 a.m.

Family and friends may call Monday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and on Tuesday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in John's name to Jess's Sunshine Fund, c/o Berks County Community Foundation, 237 Court St., Reading, PA. 19601.

