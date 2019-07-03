John Schaeffer (1947 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Janet and family, Sorry for your loss. You are in my..."
    - Carol Sue Bullick
  • "Janet and family, So sorry for your loss.Please accept my..."
Service Information
Linwood W. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
111 North Reading Ave
Boyertown, PA
19512
(610)-367-2345
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Linwood W. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
111 North Reading Ave
Boyertown, PA 19512
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Linwood W. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
111 North Reading Ave
Boyertown, PA 19512
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Linwood W. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
111 North Reading Ave
Boyertown, PA 19512
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers


John W. Schaeffer, 71, of Boyertown, husband of Janet L. (Reichart) Schaeffer, passed away in his residence on the morning of Sunday, June 30, 2019.

Born in Bechtelsville, he was a son of the late Hilda M. (Badman) and Steward R. "Stu" Schaeffer Sr.

He worked as a math teacher for the Boyertown Area School District for 36 ½ years, retiring in January 2006. John also received the Outstanding Educator Award for 2004-2005. John also was a life member of BORSEA and a past member of the Lions and Leo club.

He is survived by his children, Timothy J. Schaeffer, at home; and Lauren, wife of Scott Moulin, of Exeter Twp.; triplet grandchildren: James E., Lyla R. and Rileigh P. Moulin, all at home; sister, Kathryn M., wife of Robert Murphy, of Boyertown.

He was predeceased by a son, John Erik (Jess); and brothers, Stewart R. Jr. (Corky) and Robert P. (Butch).

The Schaeffers would have celebrated their 40th anniversary in July.

Funeral services will be held at the Linwood W. Ott Funeral Home Inc., 111 North Reading Ave., Boyertown, on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at 11:00 a.m.

Family and friends may call Monday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and on Tuesday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in John's name to Jess's Sunshine Fund, c/o Berks County Community Foundation, 237 Court St., Reading, PA. 19601.

Online condolences may be made at

www.lwottfuneralhome.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on July 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Boyertown, PA   (610) 367-2345
funeral home direction icon