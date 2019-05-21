John "Jack" P. Schueller, 77, passed away Sunday morning at Poplar Run, a StoneRidge Retirement Living Community, in Myerstown, Lebanon County. He was the loving husband of Linda A. (Connolly) Schueller with whom he would have celebrated 54 years of marriage in July.

Born in Bensalem, he was a son of the late Carl J. and Esther A. (Russell) Schueller.

John is survived by his sons: John C., husband of Beth A. Schueller, of Bernville; Jason T., husband of Colleen L. Bye, of Bernville; and Ben R., husband of Amy L. Schueller, of Bethel. He is also survived by granddaughters: Kristen May Snyder, Emma Lee Schueller, Holly Ann Schueller and Jocelyn May Schueller. John is also survived by his twin sister, Esther A., wife of Max Miethe.

He is predeceased by his older brother, Carl J. Schueller Jr.

John received his Bachelor's of Science in agronomy from Delaware Valley University. He worked for three years in education before beginning a 32-year career with the State of Pennsylvania, first working with the

Conservation Commission and later as a field representative for the Department of Environmental Protection.

John joined the Rehrersburg Lions Club in 1972. He served as the associate director of the Berks County

Conservation District. He also served for 38 years on the Tulpehocken Township Zoning Hearing Board. He was a dedicated family man and a lifelong contributor to his

community.

Services for John will be held on Thursday, May 23, at 11:00 a.m., at the Christ Evangelical Free Church, 8477 Route 183, Bethel PA 19507, with Pastor Bryan Walmer

officiating. Friends and family are invited to view from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services.

Interment will follow at Host Church Cemetery.

Linda asks that contributions in her husband's memory be offered to the Berks County Conservation District, 1238 County Welfare Road, Suite 200, Leesport, PA 19533, or to Christ Evangelical Free Church at the above address.

Kirkhoff Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.



