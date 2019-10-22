Home

GOOD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE,INC
34-38 NORTH REAMSTOWN ROAD
Reamstown, PA 17567
(717) 336-4909
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
GOOD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE,INC
34-38 NORTH REAMSTOWN ROAD
Reamstown, PA 17567
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
GOOD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE,INC
34-38 NORTH REAMSTOWN ROAD
Reamstown, PA 17567
John Schutter Obituary
John N. Schutter, 95, a resident of Ephrata Manor, formerly of Adamstown, passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. Born in Mohnton, he was a son of the late John L. and Rhea (Epler) Schutter and husband of the late Mary Jane (Leed) Schutter, who passed in 2011. John was a graduate of the Mohnton High School. He was a foreman and worked for North American Rockwell in West Reading for over 45 years. He was a former Adamstown Lions Club member and served as Vice Pres. of the former Hilltoppers Senior Group in Gouglersville. Fred loved to eat out and he was an avid bowler at Dutch Lanes. He also enjoyed golf and was a Phillies baseball fan. John is survived by his son, John C. Schutter, husband of Sandra (Snader), of Stevens; two grandsons, J. Jason and Jared Schutter; sister, Loretta Sterling; special friend, Virginia Frankford, of Adamstown and her daughter, Natalie. He was preceded in death by four siblings: Richard Schutter, Miriam Schutter, Grace Bachman and Betty Archer. Visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 24, from 10:00 a.m.-11 a.m. and memorial service at 11:00 a.m., at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, 34-38 N Reamstown Rd., Reamstown, PA 17567. Interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Adamstown. www.goodfuneral.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
