?John H. Seidel, 75, of Wyomissing, died on Oct. 26, 2019 of insurmountable complications from pneumonia, in Tower Health Reading Hospital. He was the husband of Judi M. (Baker) Seidel. John graduated from Perkiomen Prep in 1963, studied at Westminster School of Journalism in 1966; where he and Judi met as students. John was twice decorated 'Nam veteran, 1967-1968, in the Army Security Agency. He was honored to attend the Defense Language Institute in Monterey, CA, becoming fluent in Chinese Mandarin, for his assignment in the A.S.A. He worked at Carpenter Technology as a Process Engineer, retiring after 32 years. John and Judi were married 53 years ago in Philadelphia in St. Bridget's Church, East Falls. Their two children, Jordan Seidel, living in Warsaw, Poland and Kristin (Seidel) Del Mauro, recently relocated to Greenville, Texas, are doing well in their careers, and family life. There are four grandchildren, Michael age 21, Maddi age 14, Zuzi age 12 and Raymond age 10. John's closest friend and loving brother, George, shared a humorous, caring relationship with is "big" brother. John was predeceased by his parents, George and Laura Seidel of Pennside. John doted on his beloved dog, Buzzy. He was a great cook, loved food and made family dinner for each holiday. John and Judi loved getaways to Strathmere, NJ for years, visiting that wonderful beach. A private viewing was held in Theo C. Auman Funeral Home, Downtown where ceremonial cremation followed. John will be sadly missed not only by his family but by his close friends and acquaintances. Fond memories and online condolences may be shared at www.TheoCAuman.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019