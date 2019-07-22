Local veterinarian, veteran and peace

activist, Dr. John Marshall Sellers, 76, of

Exeter Township, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Reading Hospital.

John practiced veterinary medicine on dairy farms in Berks, Lancaster and Chester counties from 1976 to the present. He was an active member of the Berks Peace Community, founded a local Zen Buddhist meditation group, and was a cohost of BCTV programs "Alternative News and Different Views" and "Centering on Peace".

John was born in Terre Haute, Indiana on March 24, 1943, to the late John and Mildred (Marshall) Sellers.

John attended Longmeadow High School, Class of 1961, in Massachusetts. There as quarterback he led the varsity football team to the first undefeated season in the school's history. John received an A.B. in American Studies from Amherst College, 1965. He enlisted in the Navy and studied at the U.S. Naval Supply Corps School, 1965. He was a Lt. JG., Navy Reserve, 1965-1968, and a veteran of the Vietnam War, 1966-1967. He received a V.M.D. from University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine, Philadelphia, 1975. He established a large animal veterinary practice based in Goodville, Pa., making daily farm calls in the surrounding communities of Berks, Lancaster and Chester counties. Many of his clients were Amish and Mennonite dairy farmers. A typical day saw Dr. Sellers driving from farm to farm, treating cows, horses, and other animals.

While serving in Vietnam John became interested in Buddhism. From the 1980s to the present he devoted time to the study and practice of this eastern religion focused on meditation and peace. In 1988 he founded the Zen Buddhist Group of Reading, Pa. He was active in the Berks Peace Community from 1989 to the present. John was a producer and co-moderator of the live BCTV television program

"Alternative News and Different Views" for 23 years, and co-moderator of "Centering on Peace." He was also an

Associate Chaplain at Albright College, a volunteer Buddhist mentor for the Berks County Prison System for four years, and a board member of Berks Counseling Center.

A loving father and devoted husband, John raised three children with his first wife, Christine Field, of Shillington, Pa., and two stepchildren with his second wife of 34 years, Nancy Sellers, of Reading, Pa. He made six trips to Italy with Nancy to visit her extended family there. John extended his love to the family dog and cats, and to the animals he treated professionally.

John was a voracious reader and a lively conversationalist with an irreverent sense of humor. He had an unflagging curiosity for a wide range of subjects, especially history: local, regional, personal, family, current events, ancient cultures. Those who knew John will remember his lifelong love of learning, his anecdotes and impromptu history lessons.

From his youth as an Order of the Arrow Life Scout to

recent years, John also loved hiking, camping and the

outdoors. During his lifetime with family and friends he hiked many trails and peaks of the Northeast, New England and Southwestern U.S. He was a member of the Berks

Community Hiking Club.

John Sellers is survived by his his wife, Nancy (Lecce) Sellers; his brother, Phillip, of Boca Raton, Fla.; three children: Randall F. Sellers; Heidi (Sellers) Wiley, wife of Lofton Wiley; and Gregory J. Sellers and his partner, Jessica Ayala. He is also survived by two stepchildren, Jeffrey A. Dietrich, husband of Angela Dietrich; and Gregory S. Dietrich, husband of Janice Corrales; and three grandchildren: Morgan, Kaihanna and Zayhla.

A memorial celebration of John's life will be held on

Saturday, August 17, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at the Reading Friends Meeting, 108 N. 6th St., Reading, PA 19601.

In lieu of flowers, donations in John Sellers's memory may be made to Berks Counseling Center, 645 Penn St., 2nd Floor, Reading, PA 19601 or SafeBerks, 256 Chestnut St., Reading, PA 19602. Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, 6 Fairlane Road, Exeter Township, is in charge of

arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.



