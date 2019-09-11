|
John D. Smith, 96, of Fleetwood, passed away in Berks Heim on Sunday, September 8, 2019.
He was the husband of Ruth A. (Hottenstein) Smith; they celebrated 73 years of marriage on July 12th. Born in
Richmond Township, son of the late Francis D. Smith and Grace H. (Adam) Smith.
John was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II. In 1947, he started his business in Fleetwood, the John D. Smith Roofing, Plumbing and Tinsmith, working until 2013, when he retired. He was a member of Zion Moselem Lutheran Church, Kutztown, serving many years as a church councilman and board member of Zion Cemetery. Other memberships included being a 67 year member of Horace Kieffer American Legion Post 625 and a life member of the Kutztown Fire Company.
John was an avid hunter who belonged to the Liars
Paradise Hunting Camp in Potter County, and took many trips to the western states to hunt. Winter was the time to go snowmobiling in Potter County and Canada. John and Ruth loved to travel, vacationing in all fifty states. He was a fan of the Phillies, Eagles and going to the Reading Phillies games.
John is survived by his wife, Ruth; children: David J. Smith, husband of Jean (Hoffman) Smith, of Hamburg; Christine A. (Smith), wife of Roger W. Moyer, of
Laureldale; and Susanne L. (Smith), wife of Rev. Ward Snyder, of Denver, Colorado. Also surviving are his grandchildren: Michael P. Smith, Amy L. Smith, Todd W. Moyer, Allister P. Snyder, Justin L. Snyder; and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his siblings: Dorothy Smith, Earl Smith, Francis Smith and Robert Smith.
A viewing will be Saturday the 14th from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m., from Zion Moselem Lutheran Church, 340 Moselem Church Road, Kutztown. Burial will be in Zion Moselem Lutheran Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in John's name to Zion Moselem Lutheran Church.
Online condolences can be made at
www.maestumpfuneralhome.com.