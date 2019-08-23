Home

John Feeney Funeral Home
625 North 4th Street
Reading, PA 19601
610-372-4160
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
John Feeney Funeral Home
625 North 4th Street
Reading, PA 19601
Service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
John Feeney Funeral Home
625 North 4th Street
Reading, PA 19601
John Snyder


1942 - 2019
John Snyder Obituary

John A. Snyder Sr., 77, of Reading, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Mifflin

Center, Cumru Township.

John was born in Reading, Pa., on

February 20, 1942, a son of the late Bertha (Kerchner) and Heber Snyder. He was the

husband of Marie A. (Hartman) Snyder, who survives him.

He worked as a laborer at Bayliss

Oldsmobile for 35 years, retiring in 2004. John enjoyed going to the casinos, playing cards, fishing and being with friends and family. He was an avid Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles fan.

In addition to his wife, Marie, John is survived by three daughters: Denise A., wife of Scott Ebelhar, of Muhlenburg Township, Robin D., wife of Rick Leier, of Shillington, Pa., and Christine L., wife of Joe Koons, of Reading, Pa.; a son, John A. Snyder Jr., of Reading, Pa. John is also survived by five sisters: Shirley, wife of Ralph Felix, of Mohrsville Pa., Bertha (Sis), widow of Fred DeVeau, of Minn., Anna, wife of Richard Miller, of Shoemakersville, Pa., Eva, widow of Clyde Nonnemacker, of Reading, Pa., and Julie, widow of Bob Bova, of Tuckerton, Pa.; along with four brothers: Luke Snyder, husband of Arlene Snyder, of Stony Creek, Pa., Paul Snyder, husband of Jeanette Snyder, of Reading, Pa., Carl Snyder, companion of Susan Shaud, of Reading, Pa., and Allen Snyder, of Temple, Pa. He is also survived by five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

John was predeceased by two siblings, a sister Virginia Frederick and a brother Heber (Skip) Snyder Jr.

Family and friends are invited to call 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 26, at Feeney Funeral Home in Reading, Pa. A religious service will be held at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will be in Pleasantview Cemetery, 650 Fritztown Road, Sinking Spring, PA 19608.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Animal Rescue League, PO Box 69 Mohnton, PA 19540.

Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 23, 2019
