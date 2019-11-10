|
|
John “Clair” Spatz John “Clair” Spatz, 83, of Hamburg, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019, in Laurel Center, Tilden Twp. He was the husband of Elaine S. (Savage) Spatz. They were married November 25, 1954 and would have celebrated their sixty-fifth anniversary in a few weeks. Born in Upper Bern Twp., he was the son of the late Harold L. and Florence H. (Stout) Spatz. He attended Hamburg Bible Church. Clair worked for E.S. Savage Inc., for 37 years until retirement, and later worked for Arlan Wessner. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Two of his proudest moments were salmon fishing in Alaska and bear hunting in Maine. He enjoyed sitting on his front porch during the summer. Clair was a member of the Hamburg Historical Society. Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, Randy S., husband of Linda F. (Stein) Spatz, Upper Bern Twp.; and Gary P., husband of Patricia A. (Bernhart) Spatz, Maidencreek Twp.; four grandchildren: Andrew Spatz, husband of Michelle; Jenelle (Spatz) Powers, wife of Joel; Katie (Spatz) Wagner, wife of Steve; and Amie (Spatz) Fehntrich, wife of Jason; and six great-grandsons: Ryan, Luke, Owen, Brady, Ben and Jack. He is also survived by two sisters, Jane (Spatz) Reidenhour, Hamburg; and Janet (Spatz) Burkert, wife of Richard, Hilton Head, S.C. He was preceded in death by a brother, Harold Spatz. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., from Hamburg Bible Church, 731 Port Clinton Ave. Hamburg, PA 19526. Burial will follow in Frieden’s Cemetery, Shartlesville. A viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., in the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Hamburg Bible Church, at the above address, or Bayada Hospice, 100 Schaeffer Street Boyertown, PA 19512. Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019