John E. Stoltzfus, 75, of Robesonia, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019, at home. He was the husband of Patricia (Andras) Stoltzfus, with whom he would have shared 48 years of marriage on June 19th.

John, a son of the late John B. and

Isabelle D. (Dech) Stoltzfus, was born in Reading. In

addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Robert A. Stoltzfus, husband of Kristin, Robesonia; and Michael B. Stoltzfus, husband of Kristen, Kutztown; two daughters, Kerri D., wife of Matthew, Newmanstown; and Kristin B. Stoltzfus, Robesonia; nine grandchildre; Alyssa, Mitchell, Abigail, Leah, Caine, Jakob, Isabelle, Finnley and Gracie; and two great-grandchildren, Abel and Cole.

He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Robesonia. He was a 1961 graduate of Conrad Weiser High School and a 1965 graduate of Kutztown College. He retired after 32 years as a teacher from North West Elementary, Reading.

Services are private at the convenience of the family. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave.,

Wernersville, is handling arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.

Online condolences may be made at

www.lammandwitman.com.



