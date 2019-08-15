Home

John Sweitzer


1930 - 2019
John Sweitzer Obituary

John L. Sweitzer, 89, of Douglassville, passed away August 11, 2019, at the Reading Hospital.

He was the husband of Catherine B.

(Gamler) Sweitzer, who passed away

September 14, 2015. Born January 23, 1930, in Laureldale, he was a son of the late Luther and Susan (Brown) Sweitzer.

John proudly served with the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict. He was employed as a coin telephone repairman for Bell Telephone. John enjoyed hunting,

fishing, flea markets, bunco, bingo and riding his scooter.

Surviving are his four sons: Ronald, husband of Brenda K. Sweitzer, of Birdsboro; Donald, husband of Kathy Sweitzer, of Douglassville; Dale Sweitzer, of Boyertown; and Michael Sweitzer, of Douglassville. There are also 5 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. In addition, he is survived by his siblings: Ruth Degler, Janet Fick, Yvonne Kapelski and Jake Sweitzer.

John was preceded in death by his siblings: Marjorie Angstadt, Carolyn Pfleger, Laura Wanner, Barry Sweitzer, Donald Sweitzer and Leon Sweitzer.

A funeral service will be held Saturday at 10:00 a.m., at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., 423 Main Street, Oley. A viewing will be held from 9:00-10:00 a.m., at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at

Pricetown Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to:

, 25 Stevens Ave., Reading, PA 19609. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 15, 2019
