|
|
John W. Fisher, Jr., 74, of Windsor Township, lost his courageous battle with cancer Thursday, January 2, 2020 in the Laurel Center, Tilden Township. John, a son of the late John W. and Frances J. (Pomichter) Fisher, was born in Wilkes-Barre. He was the life partner of Doris Reidenhour with whom he resided for 32 years. He is also survived by his two children: Danielle D., wife of Jason E. Tillman, Severn MD; and Jason S. Fisher, Kenhorst PA; and his eleven grandchildren: Briana, Alyssa, Caira, Joshua, Logan, Alana, Grayson, Jason, Jr. (deceased), Tyler, Sarah, and Dylan; and his two great grandchildren, Aeryn and Timber; a sister, Theresa E., wife of Hale Williams of Reading, PA; and a brother, David L. Fisher, husband of Rita M. (Funk) of Hamburg, PA. John was a 1963 graduate of Reading Catholic High School. John retired from Schneider Electric, Leesport, in 2011 after 28 years as a Sales Specialist. Since 2011, he worked part time in the pro shop at Hidden Valley Golf Course, Pine Grove. John’s passion was all things golf. He was most appreciative of the friendships forged with partners across area courses. As a member of Golden Oaks and Moselem Springs Golf Clubs, he enjoyed many rounds with Doris, friends, and family. He was most proud of his accomplishments in Berks County Golf Association competitions in the past twenty years including four Super Senior Championships. John was also an avid Philadelphia sports fan, his favorite team The Eagles. John was most appreciative to the doctors, specialists, nurses, and care professionals who fought by his side through 2019. A Prayer Service will be held Sunday, January 12, 2020, at 3 p.m., at Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, 40 South 4th Street, Hamburg. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. A visitation will be held two hours prior to the service in the funeral home from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020