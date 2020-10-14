1/
John W. Geisewite
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John W. Geisewite 23 Year Army Veteran John W. Geisewite, 81, of Exeter Township, passed away October 13, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Hospice. Born in Reading, he was a son of the late Wayne and Valeria (Sopolsky)Geisewite. John was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War, serving his country for more than 23 years. After retiring from the military, he was employed at Boscov’s East. He was a member of Immaculate Conception B.V.M. Church, Douglassville. John was also a member of the Knights of Columbus #793. He is survived by his sister, Karen V., wife of Leonard Banis of Exeter Township. There is a niece Donna Banis, wife of John Swestock, a great niece, Sophia Swestock and a great nephew, Samuel Swestock. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 10:00 am in Immaculate Conception Church, 906 Chestnut St., Douglassville, PA 19518. Burial with military honors will take place in Good Shepherd Cemetery, Muhlenberg Township. Friends may pay their condolences on Monday from 9:00 am to 10:00 am at the church. Contributions may be made to the church at the address above. Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Home, Inc., Reading has charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Send Flowers
OCT
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Home Inc
910 Chestnut St
Reading, PA 19602
(610) 373-4653
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved