John W. Geisewite 23 Year Army Veteran John W. Geisewite, 81, of Exeter Township, passed away October 13, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Hospice. Born in Reading, he was a son of the late Wayne and Valeria (Sopolsky)Geisewite. John was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War, serving his country for more than 23 years. After retiring from the military, he was employed at Boscov’s East. He was a member of Immaculate Conception B.V.M. Church, Douglassville. John was also a member of the Knights of Columbus #793. He is survived by his sister, Karen V., wife of Leonard Banis of Exeter Township. There is a niece Donna Banis, wife of John Swestock, a great niece, Sophia Swestock and a great nephew, Samuel Swestock. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 10:00 am in Immaculate Conception Church, 906 Chestnut St., Douglassville, PA 19518. Burial with military honors will take place in Good Shepherd Cemetery, Muhlenberg Township. Friends may pay their condolences on Monday from 9:00 am to 10:00 am at the church. Contributions may be made to the church at the address above. Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Home, Inc., Reading has charge of arrangements.



