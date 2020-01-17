|
|
John (Kenny) Weidman, of Titusville, Pa., passed away on Monday January 6, 2020, at his home, surrounded by family. John was born on October 25, 1949. He was the son of the late John K. and Josephine (James) Weidman. John is survived by his wife of 17 years, Debra; three stepchildren: Wesley Howell, of Temple; Keith Howell and wife, Angela, of Lisbon, Maine; and Lauren Howell, of Titusville; five grandchildren: Sara, Keith, Hailey, MaKenna and Isabella; two sisters, Joanne C., wife of Jack Skopek, of Leesport; and Jane N., wife of Mark Johnson, of Shillington; and several nieces and nephews. John had a love affair with his motorcycles. Coming in second were his model airplanes and RC cars and traveling. John graduated from Schuylkill Valley High School, class of 1967. He then served in the Army during the Veitnam war. He worked for Carpenter Technology, in Reading, retiring in October of 2005. A Celebration of Life will be held on February 8, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at the Shoemakersville Fire Company, 300 Church Street, Shoemakersville, PA.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020