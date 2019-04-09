Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Weist.

John U. Weist, 85, of Spring Twp. and

formerly of Centre Twp., passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019, in Columbia Cottage where he resided. He was the husband of Shirley A. (Young) Weist. They were married on March 24, 1956.

Born in Centre Twp., he was the son of the late LeRoy J. and Mary B. (Graeff) Weist. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. John was co-owner of the Leesport Farmers Market for twenty-five years, retiring in 1985. He was a member of Lutheran Church of the Holy Trinity, Leesport, where he was a council member. John was very hands-on in the design and building of the church. He was a member of Central Berks Lions Club, Centerport; Vaux Lodge #406 F. & A.M., Hamburg; Consistory and Rajah Temple. John enjoyed working in his workshop and building things.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his children: Ulysses J. Weist, husband of Jennifer, Michigan, William H. Weist, husband of Jody, Middleburg, and twins, Fay A. (Weist), wife of Larry Hettinger, Leesport, and Jay A. Weist, husband of Greta, Shillington; eight grandchildren: Pete, Sarah, Tyler, Ben, Jacob, Joshua, Ryan and Hannah; and seven great-grandchildren: Campbell, Brayden, Joshua, Caleb, Caleb, Colin and John Conor. John is also survived by a brother, Kenneth Weist, Centre Twp.; and two sisters, Betty

Naftzinger, Centre Twp., and Anna Davis, Sinking Spring.

He was predeceased by a son, Terry A. Weist; brother,

LeRoy H. Weist; and sisters: Ada Spatz, Mildred Wagner, Mae Christ and Mary Snyder.

Services will be held on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. from

Lutheran Church of the Holy Trinity, 102 Apple St., Leesport, PA 19533. Burial with military honors will be in Leesport Cemetery. A viewing will be held in the church Wednesday, 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., and Thursday, 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Lutheran Church of the Holy Trinity at the above address.

Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., Leesport, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.



