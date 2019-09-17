|
John J. Wells Jr., 87, passed away
peacefully Sunday morning, September 15, 2019, in his Shillington home, with his
loving wife, Betty, by his side. They would have been married an incredible 60 years this May.
Born in Birdsboro, John was a son of the late Catherine (Templin) and John J. Wells Sr.
A 1950 graduate of the former Birdsboro High School, John served our nation proudly in the U.S. Navy from 1955-1959, working primarily on planes on aircraft carriers. When he returned home, he worked for nearly 30 years at Firestone Tire & Rubber Company, Pottstown, and for 16 years at Dolfin International, Mohnton, retiring in 1995.
Although a relatively quiet man, when he did speak, John's wisdom spoke volumes and taught life lessons to his children that they still carry with them today. Family was always foremost to John, and he loved spending time with his family, especially when coaching his kids in softball and baseball. He was a great dad and PopPop, always there when his family needed him.
John also enjoyed golfing, with his sons, and trips to
Myrtle Beach with his buddies. He and Betty traveled often together and enjoyed daytrips to the casinos. He also loved cheering on "his" Eagles every fall.
In addition to Betty, John is survived by their six
children: Margaret, fiancé of Ruban Cuadra, Sinking Spring; Mary, widow of Brian Hiestand, Shillington;
Michael, Sinking Spring; Patrick, husband of Diane,
Leesport; Karen, wife of Cory Gilmer, Wernersville; and Kevin, husband of Tammy, Nazareth; 11 grandchildren: Ryan, Jonathan, Tyler, Hayley, Andrew, Lauren, Colin, Ethan, Renee, Amber and Cheyenne; a sister, Sharon Tucci, Exton; in-laws: Alfred Myatt, Mickey Melnizek and
Theresa Bender; and his faithful companion, Angel.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Ann, in May 2018; a sister, Patricia Gring; a brother, Dennis; and two sisters-in-law, Molly Gery,and Ann Stezpflug.
A Mass of Christian Burial for John will be celebrated Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at St. John Baptist de la Salle Catholic Church, 42 Kerrick Road,
Shillington, followed by burial at Gethsemane Cemetery. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m., at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to either St. John Baptist de la Salle Catholic Church, 420 Holland Street, Shillington, PA, 19607, or to Tower Health at Home at https://towerhealthathome.salsalabs.org/04bolddonationform.
Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading is in charge of services. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.