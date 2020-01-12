|
Dr. John D. Werley, 92, of Easton, died Friday, January 10, 2020, in Moravian Hall Square, Nazareth. Born March 21, 1927, in Reading, he was a son of the late Dr. Walter W. Werley and Martha Washington (Hook) Werley. His wife, Annette E. (Eisenbrown) Werley, died in 2010. Dr. Werley was a radiologist at Easton Hospital from 1958 to 1987, where he was a co-founder of the x-ray technician training program and established the Nuclear Medicine Department. He was also a radiologist for Redi-Care Medical Centers from 1986 to 1998. He served in the Navy during WWII, graduated from Albright College in 1950 and Jefferson Medical College in 1954 and was Board Certified in Nuclear Medicine. He and his brother, Dr. Charles Werley, launched a fund to introduce the polio vaccine in the Lehigh Valley. He was a board member of Valley Federal and Sovereign banks, a 20+ year board member at Northampton Country Club, a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and of the Moravian Hall Square Choir. Surviving are two daughters, Betsy Werley and her husband, Robert Plows; and Wendy Barth and her husband, David; a son, Mark Werley and his wife, Pamela; four grandchildren: Michael Werley, Zachary Werley, Stephen Barth and his wife, Carmen Lujan Cano and Alex Barth and his wife, Kayleigh Galliher. A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m., on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 ,in Moravian Hall Square, Kortz Hall, 175 W North St., Nazareth. A visitation will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday in the Ashton Funeral Home, 1337 Northampton St., Easton. Memorial contributions may be made to Outer Banks Forever, https://obxforever.org, The Children’s Home of Easton, http://thechildrenshome.org, or Moravian Hall Square - Staff Advancement Fund, c/o Morningstar Senior Living Inc., 175 W North St., Nazareth, PA, 18064. Offer online condolences at www.AshtonFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020