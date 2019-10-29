|
|
John S. Winters John S. Winters 98 of Wernersville died peacefully October 28th in Manor Care Health Services, Laureldale where he had been a patient since June. His wife Dorothy M. (Bucks) Winters died May 24, 2007. Born in Mt. Penn, he was a son of the late Andrew I and Bertha L. (Schlack) Winters. He had been employed for 27 years as a carpenter by the former Willson Safety Products, Reading retiring in 1983. He later was employed for 6 years by the Wyomissing Parks Department. John was an avid hunter and fisherman spending every weekend at Indian River, DE. He is survived by 1 sister, Helen J. Raihl of Hawley, Wayne Co. and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by 2 brothers and 3 sisters. Funeral services will be Saturday at 10:30 AM from Milkins Giles Funeral Home, Inc. 4914 Kutztown Rd. Temple with the Rev. Harry Serio officiating. Burial will be in Good Shepherd Cemetery, Tuckerton. Friends may call Saturday, one hour prior to service time in the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019