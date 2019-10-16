Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lutz Funeral Home Inc
2100 Perkiomen Ave
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 376-7121
Resources
More Obituaries for John Withers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Withers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Withers Obituary
John Gerald Withers John Gerald Withers, 96, formerly of Reading, passed away in Thousand Oaks, CA, on Thursday, October 3, 2019, in his home. He leaves behind his wife Margaret K. (Kantner) Withers and son John R. Withers. Born in Reading, PA, he was the son of John Bernard and Clara Catherine (Levy) Withers. He was a 1941 graduate of Reading High School and a WWII Navy Veteran. A million times I’ve needed you, a million times I’ve cried. If love alone could’ve saved you, you never would have died. In life I loved you dearly, in death I love you still. In my heart you hold a place, no one else could ever fill. It broke my heart to lose you, but you didn’t go alone. Part of me went with you, the day God called you home. Services are private. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now