|
|
John Gerald Withers John Gerald Withers, 96, formerly of Reading, passed away in Thousand Oaks, CA, on Thursday, October 3, 2019, in his home. He leaves behind his wife Margaret K. (Kantner) Withers and son John R. Withers. Born in Reading, PA, he was the son of John Bernard and Clara Catherine (Levy) Withers. He was a 1941 graduate of Reading High School and a WWII Navy Veteran. A million times I’ve needed you, a million times I’ve cried. If love alone could’ve saved you, you never would have died. In life I loved you dearly, in death I love you still. In my heart you hold a place, no one else could ever fill. It broke my heart to lose you, but you didn’t go alone. Part of me went with you, the day God called you home. Services are private. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2019