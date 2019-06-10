John Albert Wojcik, 82, of West Reading, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019, in

Reading Hospital.

Born in Ogema, Wis., he was the son of the late John C. and Marles V. (Kreklau) Wojcik. John graduated from Prentice High

School in Wisconsin and served in the United States Air Force. He was a truck driver for Penske and a foreman/repairman for B&G Glass.

John is survived by his children: Steven A. Wojcik, husband of Lisa A. Wojcik, of

Kenhorst; Jesse F. Stine, of Auburn; Stanley A. Stine, of

Orwigsburg; Elaine M. Granger, of Bancroft, Wis.; and Eileen M. Brandt of Arpin, Wis.; and grandchildren: Kurt, Kristi, Corey, Angella, Cassie, Danielle; and 6 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his sisters: Bernice

Morrison, of Wausau, Wis.; Helen Pagenkopf, of Wausau, Wis.; Kathleen Wojcik, of Medford, Wis.; Linda Anderson, of Ogema, Wis.; and was preceded in death by brother,

Joseph Wojcik, also of Wisconsin.

John loved spending time with his family especially by a campfire enjoying a few beers and listening to country music. He cherished his long phone conversations with his

sisters and family in Wisconsin.

Funeral service will be held in Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, 444 North 9th Street, Reading, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Interment with military honors rendered by the United States Air Force Honor Guard will follow in Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends in Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, Wednesday, 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Online

condolences may be made at www.whelanschwartz.com.

