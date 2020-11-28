1/
John T. Zdunowski, 72, passed away November 27, 2020 in his Shillington residence. Born in West Reading, he was a son of the late Theodore and Mary (Willet) Zdunowski. John had been employed for Reading Body Works and was a member of St. John Baptist de la Salle Roman Catholic Church, Shillington. In his younger years he enjoyed traveling around Pennsylvania and Delaware. John was a Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. He is survived by his brother Ronald J., husband of Susan Zdunowski of West Lawn. There are also two nephews, Brian Zdunoswki and Benjamin Zdunowski and a niece, Rebecca Zdunowski. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10:00 AM in St. John Baptist de la Salle Church. Burial will be in Gethsemane Cemetery. Friends may pay their condolences on Wednesday from 9:00 Am to 10:00 AM at the church. Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Home, Inc., Reading has charge of arrangements.

Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
