Johnny Edward Raines, 83 of Baltimore, Md., passed away peacefully at his home on March 19, 2019.

He was born July 17, 1935, in Riverton, W.Va. The son of the late Robert M. Raines and Edna M. (Simmons) Raines, he graduated from Circleville High School in 1954 and worked at Western Electric in Baltimore, Md., and Reading, Pa., until his

retirement in 1995. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in Korea. He enjoyed hunting and spending time at his summer home in West Virginia.

Survived by daughter, Michele R. Moro and husband, Jim, of Parkton, Md.; son, Johnny M. Raines, of Glen Rock, Pa.; granddaughter, Carlie Moody, of Charlottesville, Va.; two brothers, Theodore M. Raines and wife, Lona, of Simpsonsville, S.C.; William C. Raines, of Pendleton Manor, Franklin; sister, Norma J. Teter and husband, Kenneth, of Riverton, W.Va., two sisters-in-law, Nancy Raines and Rutholene Judy, both of Riverton; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by sisters, Lora K. Raines and Agnes Nelson; brother, Richard L. Raines; half-brothers, Dwight W. Judy, Robert C. Raines; and brother-in-law, Johnnie Nelson.

A memorial service will be held in Riverton, W.Va., on May 4, 2019. Memories may be left at www.basagic.com.



