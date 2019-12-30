|
Jolene B. (Bowman) Miller, 93, of Exeter Township, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019, in her home. She was the wife of the late Earl D. “Blackie” Miller. Born in Omaha, Neb., she was the daughter of the late Richard and Helena (Hammernick) Bowman. Jolene was a member of Community U.C.C. and was a Sunday school teacher. She was the President of Women’s Ministries and served as president and V.P. of several committees. Jolene was a past president of both the St. Lawrence Women’s Club and the Reiffton Fire Company Ladies Auxillary. She also served on Consistory as an elder. Jolene worked as a customer service representative for Reading Hospital for 39 years, starting in 1965. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., with services beginning at 11:00 a.m. in Community U.C.C., 3330 St. Lawrence Ave., Reading. Interment will be at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Exeter Township. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Community U.C.C. Memorial Fund, 3330 St. Lawrence Ave., Reading, PA 19606. Lutz Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019