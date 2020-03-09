Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
40 South Fourth Street
Hamburg, PA 19526
(610) 562-2955
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Kissinger’s Church
715 Berkshire Blvd
Wyomissing, PA
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kissinger’s Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jolyn Blankenbiller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jolyn Blankenbiller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jolyn Blankenbiller Obituary
Jolyn Blankenbiller, 79, of Wyomissing, was called home, Sunday, March, 8, 2020, in Reading Hospital. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Joseph DeRenzo, of Italy, and Mary (Kokas) DeRenzo, of Greece. Jolyn was a very positive person and was willing to help anyone. She was a prayer warrior and touched a lot of people’s lives. She is survived by a daughter, Corrine Coldren, of Wyomissing; a son, Troy Coldren, husband of Heidy L. (Painter), of Leesport. A brother, Joseph DeRenzo; one grandson, Brent, married to Kellie D. (Ross), Leesport; and five great-grandchildren also survive her. Jolyn was predeceased by a daughter, Chrystal Lynn Blankenbiller; a sister; Gustina DeSanto; two brothers, Dennis and Anthony; and a grandson, Damon. A funeral service will be held Thursday, March 12, at 11:00 a.m., at Kissinger’s Church, 715 Berkshire Blvd, Wyomissing, PA 19610. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, in the church, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jolyn’s honor to Compassus Hospice, 1001 James Drive, b34, Leesport, PA 19533. Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -