Jolyn Blankenbiller, 79, of Wyomissing, was called home, Sunday, March, 8, 2020, in Reading Hospital. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Joseph DeRenzo, of Italy, and Mary (Kokas) DeRenzo, of Greece. Jolyn was a very positive person and was willing to help anyone. She was a prayer warrior and touched a lot of people’s lives. She is survived by a daughter, Corrine Coldren, of Wyomissing; a son, Troy Coldren, husband of Heidy L. (Painter), of Leesport. A brother, Joseph DeRenzo; one grandson, Brent, married to Kellie D. (Ross), Leesport; and five great-grandchildren also survive her. Jolyn was predeceased by a daughter, Chrystal Lynn Blankenbiller; a sister; Gustina DeSanto; two brothers, Dennis and Anthony; and a grandson, Damon. A funeral service will be held Thursday, March 12, at 11:00 a.m., at Kissinger’s Church, 715 Berkshire Blvd, Wyomissing, PA 19610. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, in the church, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jolyn’s honor to Compassus Hospice, 1001 James Drive, b34, Leesport, PA 19533. Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020