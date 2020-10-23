Jon Michael Pfleger Jon Michael Pfleger, 60 of Alsace Township, died October 20, 2020 in the St. Luke’s Hospital - Upper Bucks Campus, Quakertown. He was the husband of Bonnie E. (Day) Pfleger, with whom he shared 40 years of marriage. Born, September 12, 1960, he was a son of the late James J. and Carolyn J. (Sweitzer) Pfleger. Jon was presently employed as a lowboy truck driver for Rota-Mill Inc. in Oley and was formerly employed as a machinist with Mercury Machine and Tool in Reading. Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his two daughters: Kelly Pfleger, companion of Evan Scroble of Alsace Township and Kristi (Pfleger), wife of Matthew McMullen of Pikeville. Also surviving are his three grandchildren: Hunter and Luke McMullen and Lily Scroble. Other survivors include his five siblings: Deborah Brumbach, Cindy Levan, James Pfleger, Joel Pfleger and Jeffrey Pfleger. Services will be held Tuesday at 12 pm at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory Inc, 423 Main Street, Oley. A viewing from 10-12. Burial will be at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Exeter Township. For online condolences, visit www.StitzeFamilyFuneralHomes.com
.