Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jonas Smoker.

Jonas F. Smoker, 83, of 3323-A E. Gordon Rd.,

Gordonville, entered into rest on Thursday, February 21, 2019.

Born in Ronks, he was the son of the late Isaac and Sarah Fisher Smoker.

He was the husband of Lydia L. Beiler Smoker.

Jonas was a dairy farmer and a woodworker for Dave Beiler's, Esh Hardware and Vintage Sales.

He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.

Surviving in addition to his wife are: six children: Benuel, husband of Naomi Stoltzfus Smoker, New Providence, Mervin, husband of Mary Liz Beiler Smoker, Holtwood, Jonas Jr., husband of Naomi Zook Smoker, J. Elmer,

husband of Naomi Glick Smoker, both of Gordonville, Sam, husband of Melinda Burkholder Smoker, Mertztown, Pa., Katie Ann, wife of Reuben King, Ronks; 28 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; three sisters: Lydia, wife of the late Isaac Zook, Barbara, wife of Jacob Stoltzfus, Lizzie, wife of David King; sister-in-law, Malinda, wife of the late Amos Smoker.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Naomi Smoker; a brother, Amos; a sister, Annie King; three great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. at the late home. Interment in Gordonville

Cemetery. Friends may call from the time of this notice

until the service at the late home. Kindly omit flowers. Furman's-Leola. FurmanFuneralHome.com



