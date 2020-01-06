|
Jonathan L. Miller, 46, of Longswamp Township, passed away suddenly on Sunday evening, January 5, 2020. Born May 27, 1973, in Allentown, he was the son of Katherine D. (Weller) and David E. Miller Sr., Mertztown. He and his wife of eight years, Crissy L. (Roth) Miller, were married on April 23, 2011 in Oley, Pa. Jonathan was a production technician for Mack Trucks, Macungie, and had previously worked for East Penn Manufacturing Company in the smelter. He also was an excavator for Pennaco Excavating, Richmond Township. Jonathan was a member of the Kutztown Rod and Gun Club, was a 1991 graduate of Brandywine Heights High School and loved fixing homes, hunting and fishing. Surviving in addition to his parents and his wife, Crissy, are his children: Eliza M. Miller, fiancée of Travis L. Schlegel, Temple; and Kinsley M. Miller and Clay D. Miller, at home. He is also survived by his brothers, David E. Miller Jr., husband of Kimberly R. (Fegley) Miller, Kutztown; and Adam C. Miller, husband of Melanie J. (Solt) Miller, Mertztown; his mother-in-law, Robin J. (Ely) Kauffman, wife of Ralph O. Kauffman III, Macungie; his father-in-law, Alfred K. “Butch” Roth, husband of Sally D. (George) Roth, Fleetwood; his maternal grandfather, Lloyd E. Weller Sr., Alburtis; his grandmother-in-law, Nancy Jacklin, Lenhartsville; and by several in-laws, nieces and nephews. Funeral services for Jonathan will be held on Friday evening, January 10, 2020, at 7:00 p.m., at Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, 14390 Kutztown Road, Fleetwood, with Rev. Jane Kropa, officiating. A visitation will be held for Jonathan on Friday evening, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at the funeral home. Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for Jonathan and his family at this very difficult time. Online condolences may be offered to his family at WalbertFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020