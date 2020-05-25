Jordan Leinbach
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jordan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jordan Allen Leinbach, 37 of Exeter Twp., Berks Co., PA, died on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at home. Born October 29, 1982 in West Reading, PA, he was the son of the late George Rothenberger Leinbach and the late Michelle Darlene (Allen) Leinbach. He is survived by his grandmother, Joan V. (Drumheller) Allen with whom he resided, 2 aunts, Jane Leinbach of York, PA, Nancy Leinbach of St. Lawrence, PA, 1 uncle, George H. Allen, Jr. husband of Debbie and his great aunt, Debra wife of Tom Brauner of Palm, PA Services will be held at the family’s convenience. Funeral Home, Inc., Birdsboro, PA is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 25 to May 26, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved