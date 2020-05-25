Jordan Allen Leinbach, 37 of Exeter Twp., Berks Co., PA, died on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at home. Born October 29, 1982 in West Reading, PA, he was the son of the late George Rothenberger Leinbach and the late Michelle Darlene (Allen) Leinbach. He is survived by his grandmother, Joan V. (Drumheller) Allen with whom he resided, 2 aunts, Jane Leinbach of York, PA, Nancy Leinbach of St. Lawrence, PA, 1 uncle, George H. Allen, Jr. husband of Debbie and his great aunt, Debra wife of Tom Brauner of Palm, PA Services will be held at the family’s convenience. Funeral Home, Inc., Birdsboro, PA is in charge of arrangements.



