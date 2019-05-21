Jordan J. Pestlikes, 82, of Reading, passed away Sunday, May 19th, at Reading Hospital and Medical Center, West Reading.

Jordan was born in Reading, on August 20, 1936, a son of the late Rose (Haliska) and Frank Pestlikes. He was the husband of Phyllis A. (Unger) Pestlikes. Mr. Pestlikes served in the U.S. Army as a military policeman.

Services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

