Jose A. Justiniano Jose A. Justiniano 85, passed away Monday April 27, 2020 in Berks Heim. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 59 years, Maria E. Justiniano on April 7, 2020. Jose was born in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico on September 24, 1934 a son of the late Antonio Justiniano and Herminia Barbosa. He was a devoted son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, Uncle and friend. He enjoyed life and treasured time with family. He was and always will be a Hero to his children. He loved the Lord with all of his heart. He served on the board at the 1st Mennonite church of Brooklyn until 10/28/1990. He later served at the Luz Verdadera Spanish Mennonite church of Reading, PA and then attended Glad Tidings Assembly of God until his decline in health before going to Berks Heim. He loved all those he came in contact with showing a kind heart and a gentle spirit. He was employed by N.Y. City Housing Authority as a boiler technician for 31 years retiring on March 2, 1991. After a short retirement, he then worked for Kutztown University in the custodial department for 5 years. Surviving are his children: Gerardo A. Justiniano (Anita) of Reading, Elvis Justiniano (Sara) of Hamburg, Elizabeth Koczot (Robert) of Mohrsville, David Justiniano (Aracely) of Douglassville, Oscar Justiniano (Cimone) of Muhlenberg Township, Jonathan Justiniano (Jessica) of Blandon, his sister Esperanza Morales, 21 grandchildren, and 1 great grandson. Service is private. Auman’s Inc. Funeral Home, Reiffton is serving the family. www.aumansinc.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020