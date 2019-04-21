Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jose Gonzalez.

Jose Gonzalez, 75, of Reading, passed away Thursday, April 18th, at Reading

Hospital & Medical Center, West Reading.

Jose was born in Coamo, Puerto Rico, on July 25, 1943, a son of the late Lucia (nee Torres) and Guadelupe Gonzalez. He was the husband of Gladys (Colon) Gonzalez. They were

married for 54 years.

Jose was a member of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, Reading, PA 19602. He was the head of maintenance at Prospectus Berco for 15 years, retiring in 2003. He

previously worked for General Battery and Exide Battery for 18 years prior to Prospectus Berco.

In addition to his wife, Gladys, Jose is survived by a daughter, Edna M. Gonzalez, of Reading; and a son, Jose A. Gonzalez, husband of Tracy, of Reading, Pa. Jose is also survived by 4 brothers: Lucio Gonzalez, of Winter Haven, Florida; Efraim Gonzalez, of Reading; Heriberto Gonzalez, husband of Edna, of Muhlenberg Township; and Luis

Gonzalez, of Reading. He is also survived by 6 grand-children: Emily, Gabriel, Isabella, Kohana, Rayna and Jovan; along with 6 great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by a sister, Marguerita Gonzalez; and a brother, Mike Gonzalez.

Friends and relatives are invited to call from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., on Monday, April 22nd, at Feeney Funeral Home in Reading's Centre Park Historic District. A religious

service will follow at 4:00 p.m.

Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., in Reading's Centre Park Historic District, 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160.






